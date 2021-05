As reported on by Kotaku, in response to a video by Modern Vintage Gamer, it looks like Xbox 360 emulation is getting better and better. For those not in the know, emulation is software that will take digital versions of games and attempt to ’emulate’ the original hardware. While a lot of retro systems from early days have been successfully emulated for many years (most consoles and PC games from early Atari through to the PS2 era), as systems became more complicated, so does emulation.