newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Speaking of People: David C. Williams

By Catrina Satterwhite, the Dallas Weekly
Posted by 
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

They say that the world is your oyster, but an oyster is of little use if you can’t crack it open. What do you do then? I’ll leave you to ponder that a bit. Whenever I mention South Dallas, I get a lot of different reactions, but two seem to be paramount. Most fans will promptly launch into a speech about all the culture, as if accustomed to the second reaction and trying to reflexively, defensively, staunch any criticism. The second reaction is usually preceded by a look, as if trying to figure out if I’m serious or not. But honestly, the stigma associated with South Dallas is not worldwide. It’s a stigma that is unique to Dallas, and I’m going to prove that you naysayers out there shouldn’t believe everything you hear about the place.

www.dallasweekly.com
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
920
Followers
2K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Dallas#At T#Innovation#At T#Lgbtq#Asians#Native Americans#Api#Technical Director#Trailblazers#Talent#Bachelor#Negative Connotations
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Ponder, TX
Related
Texas Businessdmagazine.com

Will The Next Decade of Commercial Real Estate in Dallas Be as Promising as The Last

To visualize the future business landscape of Dallas, you must first look at its past. According to Visit Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area population is approaching 8 million residents, welcomes nearly 50 million visitors each year, and serves as headquarters for 23 Fortune 500 companies.
Law.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas Crime & SafetyPosted by
Oxygen

'Someone Out There Knows Something': Dallas TV Exec Found Dead 6 Months After Vanishing

A Dallas television executive has been found dead in Texas, six months after he vanished. The search for James Alan White, 55, ended on Thursday after a survey crew found human remains in a wooded area near the Paul Quinn College campus, according to a press release from the Dallas Police Department. The remains were positively identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as White.
Texas Governmentkeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Texas Entertainmentpapercitymag.com

Linda Custard’s Love of Theater Set the Stage For a Cultural Institution

If you’ve ever joined a board in the Dallas community, you’ve probably encountered this month’s “She’s the Bomb” feature, Linda Custard. This powerhouse has worked tirelessly for years for organizations ranging from the Junior League of Dallas to The Salvation Army. We tried to chat by phone, but the cacophony generated by my dog and her lawn being mowed made us decide an in-person conversation was needed. The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University is another passion of hers, so we made a date at the famed institution, which is known for its rich collection of Spanish art (an achievement Custard was integral in). We spent an enchanting day wandering through the galleries, then lunched in the Founder’s Room under the watchful eye of museum founder Algur H. Meadows, whose portrait oversees the room.