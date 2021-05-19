newsbreak-logo
Former fishing guide sentenced to 20 years in Hall County for boat sale scam

By Kelly Whitmire
Forsyth County News
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Forsyth County fishing guide accused of making fraudulent investment deals and selling boats he did not own will serve at least three years in jail and have to pay restitution to victims. On Monday, May 17, Bradley Shane Watson pleaded guilty to three charges of felony theft by...

www.forsythnews.com
