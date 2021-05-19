Former fishing guide sentenced to 20 years in Hall County for boat sale scam

A Grant of $15,000 will help save more pet lives in Forsyth County, GA, and surrounding areas. (YorkPedia Editorial):- Cumming, Georgia May 16, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The Humane Society of Forsyth County announced today a $15,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals. Petco Love is a non-profit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they have empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And they have helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.