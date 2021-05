We're only a few weeks away from the release of the feature-length animated film Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One from Warner Bros. and some new images from the feature have been released online. Fans of the classic Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale comic book storyline will know these images as well as they're clear adaptations of moments from the actual comics. You can find the new photos from Long Halloween below and look for the adaptation to be released on Digital and Blu-ray on June 22. Included in the release of the new DC animated movie will the latest DC Showcase animated short, The Losers.