North Sewickley Township supervisor seemingly eliminated from race in primary election

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Beaver Falls, PA) The Beaver Falls City Council held a meeting tonight where they touched on a variety of topics. The Council agreed to enter into first readings of a service agreement for a design company to improve the city website, as well as a service agreement with the Beaver County Regional Council of Governments. The fire department submitted a letter of intent to explore options for a regionalization of fire/rescue services in the area to provide better overall service. The fire department also stated that they received 121 calls last month. Also at the meeting, organizers of the wave pool restoration project requested that they be allowed to do a feasibility study with members of the council, to which the council agreed. The police department reported that they received 1,361 calls last month and also asked for the approval to apply for a grant for a side by side vehicle, which will enable the department to respond to off-road areas more efficiently. The council also stated that they will begin permitting small gatherings within the city once again. A member of the community also spoke at the meeting, regarding concerns over bee swarms in the 6th Avenue area. She stated that there is a home that has multiple bee boxes which is causing bees to swarm nearby residences, and she would like the city to get involved.