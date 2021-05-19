newsbreak-logo
North Sewickley Township supervisor seemingly eliminated from race in primary election

Beaver County Times
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH SEWICKLEY TWP. — It seems newcomer Tom Roush will unseat incumbent Thom Portman for the single, six-year term as township supervisor that's up for grabs this election season. Both men ran as Republicans for the seat in Tuesday's primary, and while results are still preliminary, it appears as though...

