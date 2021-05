LSU center Josh Gray has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, 247Sports sources have confirmed. He spent just one season with the team. A three-star prospect coming out of Brooklyn in the 2020 recruiting class, Gray chose to play for LSU over offers from the likes of Florida State, Georgia, West Virginia and others. But once getting to Baton Rouge, Gray struggled to find his fit in head coach Will Wade’s system. Gray played in just 10 games this season, averaging 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. He scored a season-high four points in November in a game against Southeastern Louisiana.