C2H4 Reveals Construction-Inspired Vans Era and Old Skool Collaborations

Yixi Chen‘s C2H4 is certainly no stranger to collaborative footwear, and for its latest project, it’s teamed with Vans for a duo of technical takes on classic silhouettes — namely the Era and Old Skool. The former seems to be inspired by construction blueprints while the latter looks as if it draws from sturdy workwear, but each boasts the keen attention to detail and construction Chen’s footwear collaborations have become known for.