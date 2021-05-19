newsbreak-logo
Missouri Health

Meet Mark Stringer, the Department of Mental Health's dedicated director

 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Mark Stringer, getting into the mental health field almost seemed fated. Growing up, his father would often read about psychology, sharing his education with his son. As the director of the Department of Mental Health (DMH), Stringer oversees an organization that serves about 170,000 people — some of the most vulnerable individuals in Missouri — each year. The department has multiple state-operated facilities, including six adult psychiatric hospitals, one children’s psychiatric facility, five long-term care habilitation centers, and six regional and six satellite offices for people with developmental disabilities.

