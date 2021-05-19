newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Best Bucket Hats for Men Are a Guaranteed Good Time

By Gerald Orti z
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

When the warm weather hits and all you're wearing are your breeziest cotton clothes, the best bucket hats for men can take your style from good to absolutely legendary. As much as GQ supports all manner of headwear, there's something about buckets that just feels especially summery: those wide brims help block out the sun (and literally protect ya neck), the breathable materials keep your noggin fresh, the louche silhouette keeps the relaxed vibes rolling. This season, the best men's bucket hats come in all the loud prints and trippy colors menswear’s wild era demands, making one of them the ideal complement to whatever's coming out of the closet that day. (Sure, they're easy-going with a tee and shorts, but try a bucket with a linen suit and some powerful loafers, and thank us later.)

www.gq.com
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The Sun#Hats#Clothes#Buckets#Headwear#Trippy Colors Menswear#Style#Men#Prints#Time#Cotton#Hits#World Wide Web
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelField & Stream

The Best Rain Jackets for Men

Unless you live in the desert and never travel outside of it, a rain jacket is a pretty nonnegotiable item. But styles vary widely and materials change, so how do you know which to get? Consider where you’ll be and what you’ll be doing when you might encounter rain. Here are some other tips for choosing a rain jacket, along with some recommendations.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

These Are the Shorts of Summer

While there are many pieces that can upgrade a summer fit—a breezy camp shirt, the right pair of shoes, sun-ready accessories—maybe the most essential part of your look is the shorts. They are the anchor of the operation. Let Gramicci's shorts hold down your fits. Founded in 1982 by Mike...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

GQ's Best Stuff Box, Summer 2021 Edition, Brings Fresh Sunglasses For You

We're pretty excited about the newest edition of our Best Stuff Box. The sunglasses? Cool as hell and [whispers] $100 off what they normally cost. But before we get to that…. First, let us explain how the GQ Best Stuff Box works: Every three months, we pile a bunch of GQ editor-endorsed goodies in a box—menswear essentials, top-tier grooming products, useful gear, and more. Then we ship it to your house. Each box costs $50—or $190 for 4 boxes, a full year—but what’s inside is worth $200 or more. It’s a no-brainer. See more details and subscribe to GQ’s Best Stuff Box.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

This Hiking Brand Has Your Summer Footwear Covered

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last summer, the breathtakingly bizarre Merrell Hydro Moc made a serious leap, from outdoorsy amphibious footwear to menswear's latest left-of-center darling. We wrote about it. So did The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. (It also wouldn't be a stretch to call that shoe a mass-brand version of Kanye West's Yeezy Foam Runner.) Fast forward one summer later, and Merrell's latest collection includes another eye-catching style. The tried-and-true outdoor brand is no one-hit-wonder when it comes to covetable summertime kicks.
ApparelOutdoor Life

The Best Windbreakers for Men to Keep Breezes At Bay

Whether it’s a light breeze or a full-blown windstorm you face, a windbreaker is a year-round closet essential. They wear well in warm temperatures, layer nicely over fleece jackets or other thermal layers, and make the outdoors a bit more comfortable no matter the season. Here’s what to look for in a windbreaker, and a few recommendations.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

One GQ Writer's 5-Day Style Experiment with Crop-Top Shirts

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. GQ writer Yang-Yi Goh spends his days delivering top-tier fit advisories for our GQ Recommends operation, which he's qualified to do because the man has not, to my knowledge, ever missed on an outfit. He's a sartorial magpie, puzzle-piecing together chef's-kiss looks with a truly aggravating nonchalance. While we were in pandemic sweats, he was wearing Issey Miyake. Yang is Simone Biles on the floor exercise, making the hard look easy and the impossible look possible. Case in point: Yang doesn't even need a whole shirt anymore.
Hair Caremanofmany.com

15 Best Bowl Cut Hairstyles for Men

You may have thought the classic bowl cut hairstyle was something of the past, but fear not, the bowl cut is back and better than ever. The new age of bowl cuts goes a step above their distant relatives, cut with a little extra finesse that’s perfect for the modern, masculine man.
Apparelthemanual.com

The 8 Best Casual Watches for Men in 2021

A casual watch is the kind of timepiece that pairs excellently with all your outfits — it’s the kind of accessory that becomes so trusted that, without even thinking, you reach to put it on every morning. In general, a good casual watch has a couple of characteristics that will...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

The 23 Best Graduation Gifts for Upgrading a Grad's Style

The best graduation gifts are a nod to where the graduate's going more than where they've been. And in this case—whether the grad in question is moving on up to high school, college, or beyond—they're going to a place of great style. Whether that means you're helping wean them off of Coke-stained Fortnite tees and slipping into jeans that actually fit properly, or upgrading a budding clothes hound's closet as they boldly venture into adulthood, we’ve got just the stylish graduate gift they'll want. Or, rather, 23 of them. From trend-proof dive watches to tough-as-nails chore coats, these are the best graduation gifts for your freshly-minted fashion guy.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best No-Show Socks for Men Will Actually Stay on Your Feet

The best no-show socks for men (a.k.a. invisible socks, a.k.a. loafer liners, a.k.a. no-sock socks) do two things: stay on your feet, and don't show. Simple…supposedly. And yet, we've all borne witness to the failures of bad versions, hobbling around with a balled up no-show under the arch of our feet. Which is why we worked to find the best no-shows. The ones you can trust.
Apparelreviewed.com

The Best Winter Boots For Men of 2021

If you live in an area with cold winters and plenty of snow, you know how valuable a good pair of winter boots can be. Whether you need to shovel the driveway, walk to school, or take the train to work, good boots will get you there warm, dry, and in style.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Men's White Tees that GQ Staffers Swear By

You could spend hours—hell, days—just searching for the best men's white tee. Or you could take a shortcut and follow the advice of the experts. Not to be cocky, but…that's us. When it comes to style basics like crisp white tees and jeans, our staff have tried ‘em all like it’s our job. (It is.) And because GQ isn't staffed by robots with carbon-copy bodies—we've got all sorts: tall to short, thick to lanky—we all have different preferences and definitions for what makes the best men's white tee. Here, now, are those battled-tested, hard-won expert opinions on the go-to white T-shirts that 23 GQers swear by—and live in.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Well+Good

Bucket Hats Are Back—Here Are the Best Looking Ones To Buy for 360-Degree Sun Protection

For years bucket hats have been dismissed for being “uncool.” They were the hats that your mom would tug over your ears before a middle school field trip or featured a chin strap and were emblematic of the classic fisherman’s get up. Lately, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Bucket hats have officially made the transition from dorky to “don’t think I can open Instagram without seeing at least ten.” While fashion it-girls like queen RiRi and Bella Hadid, may have resurrected the style made famous by ’90s street style icons and hip hop artists, the best part about bucket hats isn’t just that they are trendy. Since they have a wide, circular brim, they also serve some serious summer sun protection.
Beauty & Fashionhiconsumption.com

The 15 Best Sling Bags For Men

Though definitely the most common carry solution, backpacks aren’t actually the best option for all people and/or situations. In fact, they can be a downright liability in some cases — especially if you’re concerned with speed, small-scale manageability, and (in some cases) security. But there are plenty of other options, if you’re smart enough to look for them.
YogaPosted by
Forbes

The Best Men’s Athleisure For Work, Workouts & Weekends

Forbes and/or the author may earn a commission on sales made from links on this page. Athleisure, at its core, is a contradiction of terms. Some of it is made to actually get sweaty in and allows one to still go run a few errands after a Peloton workout. But this super category of tees, hoodies and sweatpants has also become the official work from home uniform since the beginning of the Pandemic. And why not? Men’s athleisure not only looks good, but they have zero buttons or zippers to remind you of all that bread baking you probably took up in the last year.
LifestyleHartford Courant

Which men’s joggers are best for summer?

Finding the right joggers year-round can be tough, especially if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for. While joggers can make for excellent loungewear and exercise gear throughout the year, getting the wrong joggers for a hot summer could also make you regret wearing sweats at all. The best...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

This GQ Editor's Most Treasured Concert Tee Is Now a Rare Vintage Grail

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Have you ever entered a concert, unsure if you would make it out alive by night's end?” That’s the ominous opening line to GQ senior entertainment editor Frazier Tharpe’s 2015 review of Travis Scott’s Rodeo Tour—his very first professional concert review. We’re happy to report that Frazier did, in fact, survive the night—and came away with this very good T-shirt to show for it.
LifestylePosted by
GQMagazine

Buy Yuppie Scum: '90s Rich-Guy Gear Is in Style

Ernest Wilkins was looking for a T-shirt. Something specific, the Chicago-based writer and publisher of Office Hours Magazine explained: “I saw this weird Instagram brand pushing Enron merch one day and it got me thinking, there's probably a real Enron shirt out there for a fraction of the price.” A deep eBay dive for Enron gear didn’t pan out, but it did turn up a money-green Lehman Brothers banker bag that looked perfect to take to the gym. The now-defunct financial firm was once considered too big to fail. But as Wilkins learned, it once produced swag that now seems too good to pass up.
Lifestylehiconsumption.com

The 20 Best Running Shoes For Men

One of the beauties of running lies in the purity of the experience. It’s a true turnkey activity in which you can simply throw on some clothes, slip into a pair of shoes, grab your keys, and head out the door. After that, the world is your playground, because all that’s required is a stretch of road, your own two legs, and the drive to keep moving forward. It should come as no surprise then that the sport has seen tremendous growth over the course of the pandemic, with more and more active enthusiasts joining the ranks of runners to stay fit and stave off that cabin fever. In fact, now more than ever, running is having its moment.