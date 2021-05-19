The Best Bucket Hats for Men Are a Guaranteed Good Time

When the warm weather hits and all you're wearing are your breeziest cotton clothes, the best bucket hats for men can take your style from good to absolutely legendary. As much as GQ supports all manner of headwear, there's something about buckets that just feels especially summery: those wide brims help block out the sun (and literally protect ya neck), the breathable materials keep your noggin fresh, the louche silhouette keeps the relaxed vibes rolling. This season, the best men's bucket hats come in all the loud prints and trippy colors menswear’s wild era demands, making one of them the ideal complement to whatever's coming out of the closet that day. (Sure, they're easy-going with a tee and shorts, but try a bucket with a linen suit and some powerful loafers, and thank us later.)