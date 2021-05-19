Jean-Luc Picard returns to conquer the universe in Star Trek: The Next Generation event, The Mirror War

Speaking with Star Trek.com, Gates McFadden spoke about Star Trek and what makes it different than other shows, and what lessons we can learn from it today. When asked what differentiated Star Trek from other sci-fi shows, McFadden chalked it up to Trek’s positive values. “I think it’s the positive vibe of it,” she said. “It’s something where you feel there is a larger group of people who have grown up as part of the Federation, even if they’ve left the Federation at this point, who have wonderful ethical values, and believe in science and truth, and want to do good, and want to learn and are curious. I think it’s the same thing that’s taking us to Mars.