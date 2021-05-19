Jean-Luc Picard returns to conquer the universe in Star Trek: The Next Generation event, The Mirror War
Return to Star Trek's twisted alt-reality the Mirror Verse in a new year-long comic book event with the characters of Star Trek: The Next Generation. 'The Mirror War' will kick off on this year's Star Trek Day, September 8, with Star Trek: The Mirror War #0. Eight additional issues will follow, along with four spin-off specials spotlighting other members of the TNG crew, making this a 13-part saga over the course of the ensuing 12 months.www.gamesradar.com