Nick Medendorp Jr of UV Innovators: “It is always the leader’s fault”

Course gives leaders a framework for implementing impactful diversity + inclusion strategies. MIT Sloan Executive Education announced today the innovative leadership course ‘Leading a Diverse Workforce’ debuting in June 2021. The live online course is designed to help executives and managers understand and tackle the challenges and opportunities of workplace equity, diversity, and inclusion training, also known as DEI training. MIT Sloan’s Emilio J. Castilla, NTU Professor of Management, Roberto Fernandez, the William F. Pounds Professor in Management, and Erin Kelly, Sloan Distinguished Professor of Work and Organization Studies, will conduct the inaugural session of the course on June 1–3, 2021 with additional sessions running September 13–15, 2021 and December 6–8, 2021.