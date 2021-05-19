Nick Medendorp Jr of UV Innovators: “It is always the leader’s fault”

According to the National Science Foundation, in 2017 only 15% of women were employed in science and engineering careers. By contrast, 33% of men held jobs in these fields. Sharing the histories of women trailblazers in science can remind young women that they, too, can succeed. In recognition and celebration of female leaders in science and tech, Bloomberg New Voices and the Smithsonian's American Women's History Initiative recently joined together for our second co-sponsored conversation in "The Women in the Room" series. Our program explored women in science in the past, present, and future. It also showed how we at the Smithsonian, and our collaborators at Bloomberg New Voices, are working to change the future.