JetBlue gives green light to transatlantic flights from Heathrow and Gatwick

By Simon Calder
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuyLn_0a4ViFSu00

After months of speculation about which London airport would host flights to New York on JetBlue , the airline has finally revealed it will depart from both Heathrow and Gatwick .

The long-promised transatlantic services will start from Heathrow Terminal 2 to New York JFK on 12 August, with flights from Gatwick following on 30 September.

At present all travel by non-Americans from the UK to the US is banned, but this is expected to change soon.

The new links will be aboard Airbus A321 aircraft, rather than the wide-bodied jets used by the competition: American Airlines, British Airways, Delta, United and Virgin Atlantic. They will offer a 32-inch “seat pitch,” an inch more than most of the competition.

“Customers will enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit,” the airline claims.

Robin Hayes, chief executive of JetBlue, said: “The pandemic has opened doors to London’s two busiest airports, and we look forward to bringing customers low fares and great service at both Heathrow and Gatwick.” He said that the Heathrow-New York JFK route “has long suffered from outrageously high fares, especially in premium cabins”.

A return trip from London to New York on the first flight, 12 August, coming back a week later, is currently priced at £330 in basic economy.

The cheapest British Airways return on the same dates is £608 – but BA offers a far wider range of flights.

JetBlue says the business class offering will be “a reimagined version of Mint”, its successful domestic US premium offering.

The airline says: “Transatlantic Mint product features and design elements, combined with JetBlue’s specially trained Mint inflight crewmembers, will create an intimate and exclusive travel experience.

“And like its transcontinental Mint business model, JetBlue will offer the elevated flying experience for a fraction of what other airlines are charging today for premium seats.”

In business class, JetBlue is charging £2,400 for its cheapest return. British Airways’ lowest fare is £3,364.

The airline schedule analyst, Sean Moulton, said: “London airports are notoriously difficult to get slots into and going into two separate London airports allows the optimal timings for connections in New York.

“Virgin Atlantic and Norwegian have both ended their long haul operations from Gatwick whilst British Airways has also ended its Gatwick-New York flights.

“So JetBlue will be the sole airline on the route. Serving these two markets therefore would allow JetBlue to assess yield and volume of the routes before deciding which airport is the best bet to add additional flights for 2022 and beyond.”

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Aerospace & Defense

Some BA crew not turning up for India flight duty

Some British Airways cabin crew are reportedly failing to show up to work on flights to India over fears for their health. BA is still operating flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad to London Heathrow. Inbound passengers are required to quarantine for 10 days but flight crew are not...
Aerospace & Defense

Britain's Travel Reopening Not Enough, Say BA and Heathrow Bosses

HEATHROW AIRPORT, England (Reuters) -The bosses of British Airways and London's Heathrow Airport urged the UK government on Monday to open up more routes for travel, including to the United States, and to simplify the testing hurdles needed to fly. Britain lifted a ban on international movement on Monday but...
Aerospace & Defense

What it takes to get 20,000 planes back in the air again

It is not an aircraft’s natural state to be still, engines off, doors locked. Such are the typical demands of global aviation, planes are never usually powered down for a minute longer than is necessary. Land, passengers off, passengers on, and depart. Repeat. Time is money. Yet the last 14...
Industry

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary warns air fares ‘will be higher’ in 2022

Airline passengers will be hit by price hikes next year, the boss of Ryanair has warned. Chief executive Michael O’Leary said fares will be more expensive in 2022 due to a 25% reduction in the number of available seats than before the pandemic due to airlines reducing their operations. “There’s...
World

Relax travel restrictions faster, says British Airways boss

The boss of British Airways has called on Boris Johnson to relax border restrictions more quickly despite the threat of the Indian coronavirus variant. Sean Doyle also attacked “excessive” warnings by Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, not to travel to “amber” countries such as Spain, France or Greece. He urged...
Lifestyle

USA should be on UK ‘green list’: British Airways chief

The chief executive of British Airways has called for the UK government to add the USA to its ‘green list’ of destinations to which non-essential travel is possible without quarantine. Speaking on the day that BA operated its first flights to Portugal and Gibraltar under the UK’s tentative relaxation of...
Aerospace & Defense

British Airways is ditching workstations for these futuristic sleep pods at its first class lounges in Heathrow and JFK airports

The world as we know is ever-changing. We don’t always like changes but sometimes change is good especially if it results in good sleep and satisfying rest. Rest and rejuvenation take new shape as British Airways installs sleep pods in First Lounge and Concorde Room at Heathrow Terminal 5 from this Monday. These ‘sleep pods’ will also find a place in the first-class lounges at New York JFK. The sleep pods are the product of Rest Works and this new area of comfort has been dubbed ‘Forty Winks’ replacing the old and largely unused workstation wing of the First Lounge. Not only is the pod uber comfortable, but they are also private (no drool spotting possible) with the presence of a privacy screen and recline into a ‘zero gravity position’. The Sleep Pods would come with ‘a full concierge service’ which makes hot towels and wake-up drinks available for those using the service. Each pod also has two internal compartments for stowing travel wallets, smartphones, and the likes.
Aerospace & Defense

British Airways Introduces Lounge Sleep Pods

British Airways has today debuted new sleep pods in one of its lounges, which come shortly after British Airways permanently eliminated Elemis Spa treatments. To give passengers an opportunity to get some rest during a layover, British Airways is setting up sleep pods in select lounges. Specifically, British Airways will offer Restworks’ MetroNaps EnergyPods, described as “the world’s first chair designed for napping at work” (hopefully this is in fact intended for customers, and not employees). 😉
Aerospace & Defense

British Airways Facing Difficulties In Getting Crews To Fly To India

India is presently facing a devastating wave of coronavirus. This has seen case numbers spike to record-high levels. Amid concerns about the increased transmissibility of a new variant of the virus present in India, UK flag carrier British Airways is reportedly struggling to get crews onboard when it comes to its flights to the country.
World

American Airlines welcomes all customers on quarantine-free flights to Italy

American Airlines has offered customers quarantine-free flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Milan (MXP) since April 2 and on flights from JFK to Rome (FCO) as of May 8. With the recent change in Italy’s travel restrictions, any customers, whether traveling for leisure or essential business, are eligible to fly on American’s flights from New York to Italy starting May 16.
Industry

Airlines could soon start weighing passengers before flights

Airline passengers may be required to step on the scale at the airport or share how much they weigh before boarding a flight, a new report suggests. Data airlines use to measure passenger weight to ensure safety onboard planes may be outdated as the obesity rate in the U.S. increases. Now, air carriers may have to update average passenger weight, according to the airline blog View from the Wing, citing a circular advisory sent out by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Lifestyle

UK Border Delays Could Prompt Heathrow Flight Diversions

Heathrow Airport has suggested that flights may be diverted to other London Airports if queues at the UK border become too great. According to the Director-General of the UK Border Force, it currently takes five to ten minutes to process each passenger arriving in the UK. Many countries have implemented...
TravelNoire

American Airlines Flight Attendants Asked To 'Skip Meals'

A memo sent to American Airlines flight attendants has been met with outrage and backlash, according to View From the Wing. The memo, titled ‘Moments That Matter’ was intended to address causes of delays that could possibly lead to flights departing late. However, one part in particular drew anger from employees and prompted a response for the American Airlines flight attendants union.
WorldCNBC

Portugal's hotels see huge spike in booking requests after UK gives green light on international travel

ONDON — The tables have turned for the Portuguese hotel industry on one announcement. The U.K. government said on Friday that from May 17 travelers from England will not need to quarantine when returning from Portugal. They will have to take a Covid PCR test within two days of their arrival in the U.K.— but this is a much simpler process compared to the rules applied to other destinations.
Audacy

Business: Airlines call on US UK to reopen transatlantic flights

Airline CEOs are calling on the top transportation officials of the U.S. and U.K. to swiftly reopen transatlantic airways and ease travel restrictions to boost both nations’ economies. The heads of American, Delta, United, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and JetBlue are calling for a summit between the countries to launch a reopening plan.