newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Resident Evil Details Characters Appearing in New Netflix Anime

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Evil has been in the news thanks to the recently released eighth entry in the main series, Resident Evil Village, which follows the story of Ethan Winters trying to save his daughter from werewolves, vampires, and other biological nightmares, but hot on its heels, Netflix is looking to release an animated television series featuring some mainstays in the franchise. The streaming service recently released a new trailer that lets fans of the horror franchise know that Infinite Darkness is set to be released on July 8th, meaning fans won't have to wait too long as zombies stalk the halls of the White House.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Resident Evil Village#New Netflix Series#Animated Series#Horror Television#Netflix Inc#Television Series#The White House#Terra Save#The U S Army#Mad Dogs#Shen May#Defense#Trailer#Zombies#Vampires#Star#Werewolves#Video#Infinite Darkness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village is a genuinely engrossing and increasingly combat-heavy continuation of the Ethan Winters story. Resident Evil Village pulls the best bits from the series' past and recombines them into something fresh and surprising. It can’t maintain that momentum for its entire run, but Village’s heights are among the best in Resident Evil's illustrious history.
TV SeriesPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New 'Stranger Things 4' teaser hints at possible return of an evil character

WARNING: STRANGER THINGS SPOILERS AHEAD! IF YOU DIDN’T FINISH SEASON 3, STOP READING!. But now there’s a new teaser dropped on Thursday, and it looks like someone else might be coming back from the dead. As you’ll see below, it looks like a throwback to when Eleven and other gifted children were under the watch of Dr. Martin Brenner (AKA “Papa,” played by Matthew Modine) … but then we hear “Eleven, are you listening?”
Video Gameswcsx.com

Resident Evil Tier List

On today’s Checkpoint Daily, we talk about the trailer for the new season of Castlevania, which is out in one week. We also talk about Riot revealing their Pride Merch for June this year as well as Diablo Immortal. Lastly, with Resident Evil Village out tomorrow, we’re doing a tier list of Resident Evil baddies. This is Checkpoint Daily.
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

Resident Evil Village Launches Today With Epic New Trailer

Capcom’s highly anticipated survival horror game Resident Evil Village is now available worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and Stadia. Resident Evil Village immerses players into an intense battle to survive the horrors of a remote snowy village where a diverse cast of mysterious locals and terrifying creatures await. This action-packed title is the eighth main entry in the award-winning Resident Evil franchise which has shipped more than 107 million units globally and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Resident Evil Village is eligible to upgrade for free from PlayStation 4 to the digital PlayStation 5 version and will support Smart Delivery for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Resident Evil Village Launched; Experience New Horrors

Are you ready to face the latest horror from Capcom? If yes, get your copy of Resident Evil Village because it is finally here. This is the eighth title of the Resident Evil franchise, as always, players need to prepare and survive the horrors that await them. The game is...
Video GamesGamespot

Resident Evil Village Preorder Guide: Editions Detailed, Price, And Preorder Bonuses

Resident Evil fans won't have to wait much longer to dive into the newest game in Capcom's beloved horror franchise. Resident Evil Village releases this Friday, May 7, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC as well as PS4 and Xbox One with free next-gen upgrades. Preorders for Resident Evil Village are available on all platforms, and there are incentives for securing your copy early, even digitally, so it's worth doing so before Friday. You'll get some in-game items to help you survive, and select editions of Resident Evil Village come with physical goodies to display on your shelf.
Video Gamescampuslately.com

Pre-orders for a new game followed in the footsteps of Resident Evil Village

Last week, Resident Evil Village generated the most revenue on Steam, according to video player Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at TwitterI. This isn’t particularly surprising, as it turned out early Friday that more people were playing the Village Visitors’ game in the online store at the same time than any previous Resident Evil installment. It’s somewhat unexpected that Hood: Outlaws & Legends will come second with their pre-orders.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Evan Winters is Resident Evil’s Most Forgettable Character

Evan Win— dammit, I mean Ethan Winters, is the Resident Evil franchise’s most forgettable character. And it’s almost like he’s intentionally designed to be that way. Ev- Ethan is quite literally a faceless protagonist. First introduced in Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the entire story was told from his first-person perspective. You, the player, were supposed to become Evan. Capcom didn’t bother showing his face because you are Ethan, I am Ethan, we are all Ethan. Or Evan. Or whatever his name is.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Resident Evil Village third-person mod adds an unnerving new perspective

It’s no surprise that fans are already modding the hell out of Resident Evil Village. The game is highly reminiscent of Resident Evil 4, so a modder has decided to take a step toward making the new game even more reminiscent of it. The modder in question, a Patreon user who goes by FluffyQuack, has been busy making mods since the game released. So far, they’ve put out a mod that turns flies invisible, one that removes the depth of field effect while aiming, and more astoundingly, a mod that adds a third-person camera. That’s right, now you play RE Village in third-person using a mod, perhaps as you squint and pretend Ethan is Leon.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Resident Evil Village originally featured the return of a fan-favorite character

Resident Evil Village was originally set to feature one particularly beloved character. Be warned, there are minor spoilers for Resident Evil Village here!. As you can see below, original concept art for Resident Evil Village reveals that none other than Ada Wong was originally meant to feature in the game (thanks, IGN). This concept art can be found within the Trauma Pack DLC for Village, which is included with the collector's, deluxe, or complete editions of Capcom's new horror game.
Video GamesDestructoid

Resident Evil Village puppets return with a brand new gala of gore

Today sees the launch of Capcom's fantastic horror-adventure, Resident Evil Village. Far more important, however, is the premiere of the second episode of the wonderful "Let's Play in Bio Village", the adorably grim puppet show starring the sequel's rogues' gallery. Episode two sees Heisenberg hard at work on some kind...
ComicsAnime News Network

Netflix's Spriggan Anime Unveils More Staff, New Visual

The official website for David Production's new anime series based on Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa's Spriggan (Striker) manga revealed a new visual and more staff members for the anime on Friday. The new staff include:. Assistant Director: Shōhei Miyake. Production Design: JNTHED. CG Director: Norihito Ishii. Color Design: Osamu...
TV & VideosSuperHeroHype

Netflix is Developing a New Ultraman Animated Movie

Netflix is Developing a New Ultraman Animated Movie. Two years after launching its CG-animated Ultraman series, Netflix is getting ready to expand the franchise. Variety brings word that the streaming service is prepping a new animated movie starring the Japanese superhero. Netflix is working with Tsuburaya Productions on the new...