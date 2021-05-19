Resident Evil Details Characters Appearing in New Netflix Anime
Resident Evil has been in the news thanks to the recently released eighth entry in the main series, Resident Evil Village, which follows the story of Ethan Winters trying to save his daughter from werewolves, vampires, and other biological nightmares, but hot on its heels, Netflix is looking to release an animated television series featuring some mainstays in the franchise. The streaming service recently released a new trailer that lets fans of the horror franchise know that Infinite Darkness is set to be released on July 8th, meaning fans won't have to wait too long as zombies stalk the halls of the White House.comicbook.com