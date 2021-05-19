Gee Slab: “Compare yourself only to yourself”

David Byrne sat alone on the second floor of the Park Avenue Armory, wearing a blue jumpsuit and his trademark shock of white hair. The room he was in, like most rooms in the armory, was ornately appointed—trompe-l’oeil ceilings, mahogany woodwork—but he didn’t seem to notice. “I got much better at cooking,” he said, of his pandemic year. “I learned how to bake fish in paper.” He also spent time with his daughter, upstate, and explored the city by bicycle. “Forty years in New York, and you never run out of stuff to see,” he said. Still, even for the professionally curious there’s a point at which solitude starts to yield diminishing returns. “Rhythm, live music, getting people together and getting them moving—that’s always been a part of me,” he said. Cooking with paper is fine, but what is life, really, if you can’t throw a dance party?