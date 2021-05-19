newsbreak-logo
Jennifer Aniston reveals which Monica dress she stole from the Friends set

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
 2 hours ago

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she stole a dress she from the set of Friends .

Aniston, Cox, and Lisa Kudrow all sat down together to answer questions for People magazine ahead of the Friends reunion, which will air next week.

When all three were asked to name their favourite things they stole from the sitcom’s set, Aniston responded: “A dress that Monica wore. I went into her line of clothes and pulled it out and I still have it and wear it to this day.”

She went on to describe the dress, worn by Courteney Cox in the sitcom, as black with a floral pattern, a lace V-neck, and cap sleeves.

“It’s probably gone in and out of style four times,” Cox said, to which Aniston added: “And it will always be in style.”

Cox said she didn’t keep anything from the set, but Kudrow revealed she still has “all her Phoebe rings” – as in, the numerous rings that her character wore throughout the show, often on all 10 of her fingers.

Kudrow also said that she kept some of her security badges that allowed her to access the set back when the show was still being filmed.

“Wait, did we have security badges?” Aniston wondered out loud. “How did they let me on? I don’t think I ever had one.”

Kudrow assured her in response that she did, in fact, have one.

The Friends reunion will air on 27 May on HBO Max. Click here to find out all the details about the programme.

