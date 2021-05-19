The Best Glue Guns for Easy, Mess-Free Adhering

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Love acrylic painting but dread the mess? Pick up a set of acrylic paint markers, which allow you to lay down controlled, neat lines that look just like paint and are generally more opaque than those made by solvent-based markers. Acrylic paint markers can be used on paper and canvas, of course, but they also perform well on other surfaces such as glass, wood, and ceramics. You can use them alongside traditional acrylic paint, particularly for highlights, fine lines, and other detail work. And they come in a variety of nib sizes so you can vary your lines with ease—no brushes or water necessary. Most use water-based inks that are easy to clean up when wet and are water resistant when dry. Find the best set of paint markers for your projects below.