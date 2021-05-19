The Best Glue Guns for Easy, Mess-Free Adhering
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Your old hot glue gun is a tacky, encrusted, unreliable mess, and you’re looking for another to stick with for the long haul. We sympathize; we’ve been there too. These devices can be finicky—it’s challenging to find a fast-acting, safety-forward model that really works, so you can finally use up all those replacement glue sticks rolling around in your crafting drawer. But a good one is well worth some research, and we’re here to help. Say farewell to goo where you don’t want it and hello to our favorite models.www.artnews.com