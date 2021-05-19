newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Fear Street' teaser gives glimpse of horror trilogy

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYHcw_0a4Vh7WY00
"Fear Street," a trilogy of films based on the R.L. Stine horror book series, is coming to Netflix in July. Photo courtesy of Netflix

May 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the Fear Street trilogy.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the trilogy of films Wednesday. The new movies are based on the R.L. Stine horror book series.

The Fear Street films take place in Stine's fictional city of Shadyside. Part 1 takes place in 1994, Part 2 in 1978 and Part 3 in 1666.

"We're all cursed. The witch is real," a person says in a voiceover. "She put a curse on Shadyside. She's possessing people, turning them into killers to take revenge on the town."

Netflix also released a poster for the trilogy.

The Fear Street trilogy is directed by Leigh Janiak and executive produced by Janiak, Kori Adelson, Timothy M. Bourne, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha and Jane Stine. The cast includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Gillian Jacobs and Benjamin Flores, Jr.

"We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer. It's a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way -- back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between," Janiak said.

While Stine's books were for young adults, the movies will be rated R.

"Fear Street fans are in for a treat -- and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills -- and a lot more terror!" Stine said.

Part 1 will premiere July 2, followed by Part 2 on July 9 and Part 3 on July 16.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
109K+
Followers
32K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Gillian Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trilogy#Rated R#Horror Movies#Horror Films#Horror Fans#Book Series#New Netflix Series#Street Films#Fear Street Fans#The Witch#Revenge#Killers#Pg#Shadyside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviesthenerdsofcolor

The First Teaser for ‘Stranger Things 4’ is Here and it Will Give You Chills

Fans have been dying for a glimpse at the new season of Stranger Things and now, they’ll be busy for the foreseeable future trying to dissect the teaser that Netflix just dropped. A simple, “Eleven, are you listening?” set the Twitter-verse into madness. The series, which started in 2016, stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, and Maya Hawke. Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is currently in production for season 4.
MoviesComicBook

Stranger Things Star Teases Her Excitement at the New Fear Street Trilogy

Actress Maya Hawke is quite familiar with having to stay tight-lipped about the projects she's working on, thanks to debuting in Stranger Things last season, and even though she can't spill any details about her involvement in the Fear Street trilogy coming to Netflix this summer, she could barely contain her excitement about the ambitious endeavor. The trilogy of films, inspired by R.L. Stine's iconic series of books, is set to unfold over multiple different time periods, with Hawke noting that the series seemingly must be seen to be believed. The Fear Street films don't yet have release dates, other than all three debuting this summer.
TV SeriesRELEVANT Magazine

A New Teaser for ‘Stranger Things’ Season Four Gives Us a Look at Eleven’s Origins

It’s been a long time since we had some new Stranger Things material, with the third season ending on a 2019 cliffhanger. Now, Netflix is finally gearing up for another round of its original content behemoth, and a teaser suggests we’ll be seeing a little more of just where Eleven came from and why she is the way she is. It’s pretty short, but it suggests big things are yet ahead for our gang of Reagan-era kid adventurers and the Upside Down that just won’t leave them alone.
Moviesseat42f.com

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA Trailer

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA Trailer – Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!
MoviesA.V. Club

Snake Eyes teaser gives Henry Golding a G.I. Joe origin story

Here’s the thing about this rather brief teaser trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins—besides having a subtitle equally as cumbersome as Solo: A Star Wars Story: Henry Golding is an incredibly handsome man, and we know this because cinema is a visual medium, so we can see it with our own non-snake eyes. Whatever else happens in this spinoff—ninja stuff, car chases, Samara Weaving doing the thing—they have at least succeeded in roping Henry Golding into it.
MoviesComing Soon!

The Bride: Nathalie Emmanuel & Garrett Hedlund to Star in New Horror Thriller

Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel and TRON: Legacy’s Garrett Hedlund are set to star in Screen Gems’ upcoming contemporary horror thriller The Bride, according to Deadline. The movie is inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula and tells the story of a young woman who is courted and swept off her feet only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot.
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Lost Symbol’: Peacock Releases Trailer for New Dan Brown Drama

Say goodbye to Tom Hanks — there’s a new Robert Langdon in town, as Peacock has released the trailer for their upcoming original drama series, Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol. The show is based on Dan Brown’s international best-selling novel of the same name, which was published in 2009 and follows the events set after The DaVinci Code. The series will fall in line with similar events from the book, introducing a new slew of performers set to tackle the familiar roles.
MoviesTVOvermind

Horror Fans Think Nightmare On Elm Street Franchise Is Dead

There was a time when a person might get slapped for saying such a thing as this, but Elm Street might be kind of a dead-end at this time since with Robert Englund hanging up the beat-up fedora and iconic sweatshirt, there aren’t a lot of faces that fans are willing to see take up the dreaded countenance of one of their favorite villains of all time. Freddy Krueger was brought back in an attempt by Jackie Earle Haley years ago, but even with Robert Englund praising the performance it wasn’t good enough for a lot of fans since in their minds, Englund is the only guy that deserves to play the role. This is kind of a funny attitude to have since in the era of reboots and remakes there have been plenty of iconic characters that have been redone, gender-swapped, race-swapped, and people haven’t batted an eye. But take one horror icon and try to redo it, and people lose their ever-loving minds because they can’t see anyone else in this role. Another amusing fact is that for a while, people were watching Halloween and Friday the 13th without caring who was behind the mask. It might be that the fact that Jason and Michael are covered up provides an excuse, but it does feel that Nightmare on Elm Stree could possibly evolve and become something far more than what it was while retaining the dark sense of humor that eventually came about thanks to Freddy’s playfully insane nature. Robert Englund would no longer be taking on the role, but it would be interesting to see if anyone could be found that would want to give it a try and make it work. Jackie Earle Haley might still be a viable prospect, but the story would really need to change and it might even have to stretch out a bit, away from Elm Street and into a world where nightmares are still very real.
TV & Videoscsusmchronicle.com

Netflix horror film Things Heard & Seen gives a new definition to the husband-wife

This review may contain spoilers. Netflix’s new film Things Heard and Seen features Catherine Claire, played by Amanda Seyfried, as an artist stuck in a marriage with George Claire, played by James Norton. The couple seems to be a picture-perfect family: Catherine and George attended college and have a daughter. Yet, their faulty marriage has led Catherine to a devastating eating disorder.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E12 Opener Gives Off Heartbreaking Vibe

With this weekend's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, the focus shifts to Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) as Morgan looks to keep them alive when Riley (Nick Stahl) insists on some facetime- and as we learned in the last episode, those "The End is the Beginning' folks know a lot more about Morgan than anyone realized. Now, we're getting a look at the opening minutes of "In Dreams" -as Grace wakes up in the future- one in which she doesn't appear to exist. Confused? Understandable- and we can't shake this heartbreaking vibe we had while watching it.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Guilty Gear Strive Story Trailer Gives First Glimpse of English Voices

Guilty Gear Strive will have a full story mode just like its predecessors, and this new trailer gives us our first look. In case you don't already know, previous story modes have been cutscene-only, and Strive is set to offer the same thing. But with Arc System Works' incredible character models and eye for detail, it'll still be worth a watch.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Star William Zabka Reflects on Original "Karate Kid" Casting

To say Johnny Lawrence is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of role for Cobra Kai star William Zabka, would be an understatement. The actor reflected on how he started with the franchise with Entertainment Weekly on their Awardist podcast on what led to his original casting for the teenage rival Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the martial arts classic The Karate Kid. "The 18-year-old me is kicking himself on a beach somewhere," Zabka said. "It's so unbelievable."
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Shadow Warrior 3 trailer gives new glimpse at Dam mission

It’s hard to believe we’re already up to our third rebooted Shadow Warrior game, but life comes at you fast. After already granting us a previous mission reveal, publisher Devolver Digital has released a new trailer showing Shadow Warrior 3‘s That Damn Dam mission. Devolver is set to continue releasing trailers for additional levels as the game comes closer to release later this year. I’m not sure what Wang is doing near a dam, but all I can say is that it certainly can’t be any good. Trouble tends to follow that dude. Also, this is a series about slicing demons to bits. Kind of a dead giveaway, I guess.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Lost Symbol: Peacock Releases First Trailer for Da Vinci Code Prequel Series

The origin story of beloved literary character Robert Langdon is coming to Peacock. A series based on Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, a prequel to the worldwide phenomenon The Da Vinci Code, was originally put into production at NBC. Earlier this year, however, the project was moved over to the Peacock streaming service and a full first season was ordered. We now have our very first look at the upcoming thriller, thanks to a trailer that was released on Monday.
Books & LiteratureEast Hampton Star

Guestwords: A Glimpse of Adulthood

Our father opens his cupped hands to share the hearts he has just found on the beach. He does not speak, but tenderness softens his eyes as he looks down at them and the slightest of smiles plays with the corners of his mouth, as if he has a secret. He seems quite pleased with himself, yet offers his find with what could be shyness, one much, much younger than his years.