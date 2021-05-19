'Fear Street' teaser gives glimpse of horror trilogy

"Fear Street," a trilogy of films based on the R.L. Stine horror book series, is coming to Netflix in July. Photo courtesy of Netflix

May 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the Fear Street trilogy.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the trilogy of films Wednesday. The new movies are based on the R.L. Stine horror book series.

The Fear Street films take place in Stine's fictional city of Shadyside. Part 1 takes place in 1994, Part 2 in 1978 and Part 3 in 1666.

"We're all cursed. The witch is real," a person says in a voiceover. "She put a curse on Shadyside. She's possessing people, turning them into killers to take revenge on the town."

Netflix also released a poster for the trilogy.

The Fear Street trilogy is directed by Leigh Janiak and executive produced by Janiak, Kori Adelson, Timothy M. Bourne, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha and Jane Stine. The cast includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Gillian Jacobs and Benjamin Flores, Jr.

"We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer. It's a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way -- back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between," Janiak said.

While Stine's books were for young adults, the movies will be rated R.

"Fear Street fans are in for a treat -- and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills -- and a lot more terror!" Stine said.

Part 1 will premiere July 2, followed by Part 2 on July 9 and Part 3 on July 16.