Is renting cheaper than owning a home? Here’s the answer in America’s 50 biggest cities

As a renter, you probably have friends and loved ones who tell you you should buy a house. Or at least a condo, they say. They tell you that you shouldn't be paying rent when you could be paying a mortgage. Maybe when you tell them that rents are dramatically dropping in some of the country's biggest cities and it's cheaper than ever to live in an apartment, they'll get off your back. Get a look at places where rents are dipping. Because there are advantages to being a renter, and lowering rent is one of them.