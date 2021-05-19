Emergent shares slide 2.8% as execs blame J&J vaccine snafu on challenge of making two vaccines to scale

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. executives said part of the blame for a snafu in manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson at its Baltimore plant that led to the destruction of millions of doses was due to the fact it was trying to produce two vaccines at scale. Emergent, a contract drug manufacturer, outlined some of the problems and its plan to fix them in a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that was released on Wednesday by a House subcommittee ahead of testimony by Emergent's Chief Executive Robert Kramer and Executive Chairman Fuad El-Hibri....