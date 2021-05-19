A Long-Lost Kandinsky Painting Was Rediscovered After 70 Years. It Could Fetch $425,000 at Auction.
A 1927 watercolor by Wassily Kandinsky, a work whose whereabouts were unknown for 70 years, will be sold at a German auction house next month. Estimated to fetch €250,000–€350,000 ($304,000–$425,000), the work will go on view to the public in Frankfurt starting on May 28 and will then travel to Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Berlin before landing at its final destination at the auction house Ketterer Kunst’s Munich location, where it will be offered during a modern art evening sale on June 18.robbreport.com