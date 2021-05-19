A Long-Lost Kandinsky Painting Was Rediscovered After 70 Years. It Could Fetch $425,000 at Auction.

In 2016, the work of Luigi Pericle (1916-2001) was discovered in a house in Switzerland. Hundreds of paintings and drawings, buried for decades, were uncovered. Canvases dominated by blue, white, turquoise and orange brushstrokes came to light – filled with bold shapes and intriguing forms. During the mid-1960s, the Basel-born Italian artist was on course to become one of the defining post-war painters, exhibiting alongside the likes of Pablo Picasso, Karel Appel, Antoni Tàpies and Jean Dubuffet. In 1965, he dropped out of the art world altogether, choosing to work in solitude. Now, firmly returned to the history of modernity, a retrospective opens at MASI Lugano.