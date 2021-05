May 15—JACKSONVILLE — Bicyclists are a tight-knit group, something simple to see at an international competition's time trials Saturday. Around 9:30 a.m. most riders had finished qualifying for the UCI Gran Fondo World Series, a ride from Eubanks Welcome Center in Piedmont to Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville. Organizers of the Cheaha Challenge were running the qualifier, and cyclists were being called up for top placements in various divisions of gender and age. Most any audience will offer applause, but every time a name was called the cyclists cheered like their own kids were winning trophies.