PetSmart® hosts donation drive to help pets impacted by emergencies
June is National Pet Preparedness Month and with hurricane and wildfire season just weeks away, PetSmart® is helping local animal welfare organizations prepare for a safe summer. Select stores across the U.S. and Canada will host the third annual pet food donation drive. By helping these animal welfare and pet rescue organizations stockpile food, PetSmart is helping them prepare for natural disasters and unexpected emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.therockwalltimes.com