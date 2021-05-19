PetSmart® hosts donation drive to help pets impacted by emergencies

The Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center’s pet pantry is overflowing thanks to the generosity of their partners at Amazon and the Camden County Board of Commissioners. On Friday, May 14, the center celebrated the one-year anniversary of its partnership with the Amazon distribution center in Swedesboro, which has brought over 50 tons of pet food to the shelter since beginning during the height of the pandemic last year. Through this partnership, pet food items which would have otherwise been thrown away due to marketing changes, minor damage, or customer return, are now donated to the shelter on a weekly basis. The food is used to support animals in the shelter’s care and is distributed throughout the community to assist pet owners in need.