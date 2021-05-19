newsbreak-logo
Pet Services

PetSmart® hosts donation drive to help pets impacted by emergencies

therockwalltimes
therockwalltimes
 59 minutes ago
June is National Pet Preparedness Month and with hurricane and wildfire season just weeks away, PetSmart® is helping local animal welfare organizations prepare for a safe summer. Select stores across the U.S. and Canada will host the third annual pet food donation drive. By helping these animal welfare and pet rescue organizations stockpile food, PetSmart is helping them prepare for natural disasters and unexpected emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

therockwalltimes

therockwalltimes

Rockwall, TX
The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county. From community news to local government news to school sports to community events and more! We'll cover it all!

 http://www.therockwalltimes.com
Jennifer Freeman
