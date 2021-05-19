Dwight Howard Exceeded Doc Rivers' Expectations With Sixers

The 'Dwight Howard experience' has taken many different forms over the years. Not many players have had the sort of rollercoaster ride Howard has gone through in their career.

After playing just nine games for the Washington Wizards in the 2018-2019 season, things were not looking great for the former superstar center. With many rumblings of being a problem child with his previous teams, there weren't many offers for Howard at the current stage of his career.

At 33 years old, it was starting to look like Howard's time in the NBA had run its course. The Lakers offered him a chance at redemption last season, and he did not let it go to waste.

Howard bought into his role and ended up becoming a vital piece for a championship team. After seeing what he was willing to do for the Lakers, the Sixers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the eight-time All-Star.

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Howard has been a bright spot for the team. He has brought a veteran presence to the locker room, playing a part in the team's culture change. Howard has also taken the younger players under his wing, helping them get comfortable with life in the NBA.

With what he has been able to do one and off the floor, Howard has been universally agreed upon as the best backup Joel Embiid has had in his career.

One of the many people Howard has impressed with his new outlook is his current head coach Doc Rivers. He recently opened up on how Howard has exceeded his expectations.

"He's been great honestly. Unless everyone else knew more than me, I didn't know what to expect when we signed Dwight. I thought last year he fell into a role and played his role very well for the Lakers. I think he's even better this year in his role. He's been invaluable for us," said Rivers.

Howard's leadership in the locker room has been a boost for all of his teammates. Multiple players have cited how Howard has been able to help them throughout the season.

Going from being the superstar of a team to just a role player is never easy. Although it took some time, Howard has come to terms with where he is at in his career.

Not only has Howard been able to show he can still be a piece of a contending team, but he has completely changed the narrative of his career in the process.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.