One man was jailed on an indictment and at least five others were jailed on felony warrants over the last three days in Hopkins County, according to arrest and jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was notified a 28-year-old New York man was being held at Plaquemines Parish jail in Davant, Louisiana, at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, on a Hopkins County charge. HCSO Deputy Amanda Weatherford traveled to Louisiana, took Thomas Russell David Barnes into custody and transported him to Hopkins County jail. The 28-year-old Saratoga, New York man was booked into Hopkins County jail at 5:20 p.m. May 12 on an indictment for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.