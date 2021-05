UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today the correction of certain operating metrics presented in its prior earnings release. The information in the Company’s earnings release and related quarterly Supplemental Information for the first quarter of 2021 regarding Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth, comprised of new lease growth and renewal lease growth rates (the "Metrics”) was incorrect. The Metrics are independent of and do not impact the Company’s financial, non-GAAP or other operating metrics. Further, the changes to the Metrics do not affect the Company’s previously reported financial results or the Company’s second quarter 2021 or full-year 2021 guidance, as previously announced on April 27, 2021.