A$AP Rocky Sticks to Wearing Two Types of Jordans

By Avidan Grossma n
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 2 hours ago
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A little over 10 minutes into a conversation with A$AP Rocky, GQ’s latest cover star, the Harlem-born rapper starts to crack up. Rocky’s reviewing a selection of his outfits from the past decade, and what's got him laughing is a Coachella getup from 2017: Gucci ski goggles, vintage tee, and a satchel from Kapital, the culty Japanese brand he helped bring to the forefront of men’s fashion. (In the bag? Weed, jewelry, and more weed.)

