Netflix Reveals ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 2 Release Date (TV News Roundup)

By Antonio Ferme
Variety
Netflix announced that the second season of “Too Hot To Handle” will premiere on June 23 with the first four episodes. The final six episodes of the season will then launch on June 30. The show revolves on a group of 10 sexy new singles who hope to find love...

