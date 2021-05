Enid Police Department was able to identify a woman they came into contact with Tuesday afternoon, thanks to tips from the public. “About 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, we were able to confirm her identity and spoke with her next of kin,” EPD said in a Facebook post Thursday. “While we cannot provide her name, we can confirm she had been reported missing from Tulsa since April. We received hundreds of phone calls from across the country, and just as many tips via social media, over the past couple of days.