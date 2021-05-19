These are the 5 most demanded jobs in Mexico (according to LinkedIn)

With their funding set to conclude in the fall of 2022, Trinity’s Mexico, the Americas, and Spain (MAS) Program started their search for funding in 2020. The program had been sustaining itself from funding provided by Carlos and Malú Alvarez in 2005. It soon became clear that the program would require additional funding to sustain its services in future years. Just a few weeks ago, MAS announced that they had received a $2 million donation from the Alvarez family.