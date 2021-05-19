Richmond Parks & Rec to open four pools starting on Memorial Day weekend

This beautiful move-in ready Forest Hill Neighborhood home is what dreams are made of. Walking distance to Parks, Biking Trails, The James River, Restaurants, The Veil Brewery and a new Thursday night Farmers Market! You do not want to miss this one. The home has been renovated to give you all the modern conveniences within an adorable cape style oasis. The first floor flows seamlessly from the airy Living Room to the stunning Kitchen and into the dining room. There is also a first floor bedroom/office space, full bathroom and Laundry room. Upstairs you will find the Primary Bedroom with a walk-in closet, charming dormer window and built in bookshelf. There are also two more bedrooms on the second floor and a gorgeous hall bath with double sink and tons of storage! A few more key features: New Roof (2020), New HVAC, New plumbing with a new main to the street and all new Electrical. This one is too good to pass up. Open House Sunday 5/16 1-3pm.