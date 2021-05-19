newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Government

Richmond Parks & Rec to open four pools starting on Memorial Day weekend

By Adrianna Hargrove
NBC12
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Park & Recreation will open four pools starting on Memorial Day weekend. The pools will be open every weekend starting on May 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The following pools will be open to the public:. Fairmount Pool - 2000 U Street. Randolph...

www.nbc12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#U Street#Hotchkiss#Richmond Parks Rec#Wwbt#Park Recreation#Weekends#Brookland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia GovernmentNBC12

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia LifestyleWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia Lifestylenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Virginia LifestyleOnlyInYourState

An Underrated Virginia State Park, Occoneechee State Park Is A Lakefront Adventure Waiting To Happen

How many of Virginia’s state parks have you visited? There are so many incredible options to choose from, no matter the region you’re visiting. Some, like Grayson Highlands State Park, are famous for their epic mountain views. Yet for every popular state park, there are a few that are relatively lesser-known and no less remarkable. Today’s destination certainly qualifies. Occoneechee State Park, located near Clarksville, is a lakefront destination with endless activities and amenities. Whether you’re looking for waterfront camping, quality time on the water, or some one-of-a-kind nature trails, you’ll be glad you paid a visit to this lovely park.
Virginia GovernmentPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia Governmentrichmondmagazine.com

Henrico’s Moon Shot

In a 2019 state of the county address, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out an audacious principle that has guided the county for years. He recalled President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 challenge to the nation to put a man on the moon: “Not because it was easy, but because it was hard.
Virginia BusinessRichmond.com

4501 Stonewall Ave, Richmond City, VA 23225

This beautiful move-in ready Forest Hill Neighborhood home is what dreams are made of. Walking distance to Parks, Biking Trails, The James River, Restaurants, The Veil Brewery and a new Thursday night Farmers Market! You do not want to miss this one. The home has been renovated to give you all the modern conveniences within an adorable cape style oasis. The first floor flows seamlessly from the airy Living Room to the stunning Kitchen and into the dining room. There is also a first floor bedroom/office space, full bathroom and Laundry room. Upstairs you will find the Primary Bedroom with a walk-in closet, charming dormer window and built in bookshelf. There are also two more bedrooms on the second floor and a gorgeous hall bath with double sink and tons of storage! A few more key features: New Roof (2020), New HVAC, New plumbing with a new main to the street and all new Electrical. This one is too good to pass up. Open House Sunday 5/16 1-3pm.
Virginia GovernmentWDBJ7.com

VA House to return to in-person sessions at Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates is ready to return to in-person session after the lapse during the pandemic, Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday. “Over the past year Virginians have shown commitment and resolve to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus...
Virginia GovernmentWHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
Virginia GovernmentNBC12

Richmond schools to hold graduations at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will hold its Class of 2021 graduations at The Diamond baseball stadium, the district announced Wednesday. Superintendent Jason Kamras announced the decision on social media:. The in-person graduation ceremonies will include COVID-19 precautions and guidelines. Additional details regarding the 2021 graduation ceremony are...