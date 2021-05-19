newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine Lifestyle

New Los Angeles-Style Street Tacos Restaurant Opening In Windham

By Brittany
Posted by 
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

If there's one style of restaurant that has booming in Maine over the past few years, it's Mexican-style. New shops have popped up all across the state, food trucks have been launched and established restaurants have opened or are opening additional locations. That includes Luchador Tacos, which has operated a very popular location in South Paris as well as North Conway, New Hampshire. Now, they're ready to expand by opening a new restaurant in Windham that is likely to be met with open arms.

wcyy.com
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, ME
City
Paris, ME
City
South Paris, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trucks#Food Drink#Street Food#Burritos#Mexican Food#Los Angeles#Street Style#Street Tacos#Toppings#North Conway#3 Ingredient Recipes#Open Arms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Maine LifestylePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Small Portland Restaurant Named Best Place In Maine For Chicken Fingers

Chicken fingers are the ultimate comfort food for many people. That's probably because it's difficult to mess up a chicken finger. At its worst, it could be a little chewy with a crust that's a little underwhelming but nothing that a good sauce can't cover up. At its best, chicken fingers can put a smile on your face with the right spices, breading and fry on them. The problem is that almost every restaurant has chicken fingers on the menu. It'd be nearly impossible to try every single chicken finger and report back. So if you're on the lookout for your next favorite chicken finger, one Portland restaurant has been given the title of "best chicken fingers in Maine" by Eat This.
Maine Lifestylemainebiz.biz

Hot wheels: Maine food trucks are growing in numbers, varieties

Strawberry shortcake and “sweetabaga” sweet potato and rutabaga waffles are menu staples at the Pink Waffle, Roux Kehoe’s new mobile eatery. It debuted in early May with stops outside a Portland brewery and a Scarborough fitness studio. “The weekend was a huge success,” he says. “I sold out about an...
Maine LifestylePosted by
94.9 HOM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine LifestylePosted by
103.7 The Peak

A Frighteningly Awesome Tree Sculpture Will Welcome Visitors To Stephen King’s Home In Maine

For years, one of the most well-known tourist attractions in Bangor has been Stephen and Tabitha King's iconic house. For fans of the master of horror, the idea that they could step foot in his house (or even just snap a photo outside of it) is a thrill of a lifetime. But recently, there's been one noticeable eyesore in the yard of the King's house. A dead tree. It seemed fitting for many fans, but Tabitha King viewed it differently. She wanted to give it a second life.
Maine GovernmentPosted by
94.3 WCYY

The Yard In Portland Is Adding A Glorious New Rooftop Deck

As the call for outdoor dining grows louder, several businesses in Portland are finding themselves in a bit of a jam. What do you do when you've maxed out all the useable space around you? The answer seems to be to look up. Rooftop decks and bars are quickly becoming a thing in Portland with another popular restaurant/bar set to add one in the near future.
Maine BusinessGifts & Decorative Accessories

Winner of Meyer Corp. Contest Revealed

Bob and Diane Mills of Mills & Co. in Windham, Maine, are the winners of Meyer Corporation’s recently launched nationwide contest designed to recognize the hard work and ingenuity of independent gourmet stores in light of last year’s challenging retail environment due to the pandemic. Nominated by the Meyer Gourmet...
Maine GovernmentPosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Maine BusinessPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Generous Mainers Paid it Forward at the Saco Farmers’ Market Last Weekend

Coming off a weekend where we basked in the glow and temperatures that ranged from the upper-60s to mid-70s -- is there ANYTHING better to do on a morning like that than pick out some fresh veggies and more at a local farmer's market? There's just something about the fresh morning air and that bright ball in the sky while being surrounded by local vendors, local produce -- local everything, that just hits different.
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Maine Governmentnrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Maine GovernmentPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook Reopening This Weekend

Drive-in movie theaters were lifesavers during peak-pandemic months in 2020. As people were desperate to leave their homes safely and have a little fun, drive-in theaters offered entertainment from the comfort of your own vehicle. Opening Weekend Film. Prides Corner on Bridgton Road in Westbrook will be open for the...
Maine GovernmentPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Shoppers Can Expect Changes As Target In South Portland Undergoes Major Remodel

If you've visited the Target location in South Portland anytime over the last few weeks, you've noticed that something is going on. Portions of the store are a little cluttered, some are blocked off entirely and those giant shipping containers in the parking lot weren't just for your next cutting edge backyard project, they were part of a planned remodel for Target. According to retailtouchpoints, the South Portland Target is one of 150 stores nationwide that will be remodeled in 2021.