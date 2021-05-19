New Los Angeles-Style Street Tacos Restaurant Opening In Windham
If there's one style of restaurant that has booming in Maine over the past few years, it's Mexican-style. New shops have popped up all across the state, food trucks have been launched and established restaurants have opened or are opening additional locations. That includes Luchador Tacos, which has operated a very popular location in South Paris as well as North Conway, New Hampshire. Now, they're ready to expand by opening a new restaurant in Windham that is likely to be met with open arms.wcyy.com