New Blue Bell Flavor: Chocolate Sheet Cake
A new Blue Bell flavor just hit store shelves! You can enjoy a Texas favorite- Chocolate Sheet Cake. The following information was provided by Blue Bell:. The best chocolate cake is not at your local bakery. You can find it in a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream. Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning today. Chocolate Sheet Cake contains Blue Bell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined with delicious chocolate sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl.www.fox10tv.com