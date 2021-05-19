newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

New Blue Bell Flavor: Chocolate Sheet Cake

By Chelsey Sayasane
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 hours ago

A new Blue Bell flavor just hit store shelves! You can enjoy a Texas favorite- Chocolate Sheet Cake. The following information was provided by Blue Bell:. The best chocolate cake is not at your local bakery. You can find it in a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream. Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning today. Chocolate Sheet Cake contains Blue Bell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined with delicious chocolate sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl.

www.fox10tv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Cake#Food Drink#Chocolate Milk#Blackberry#Blue Bell Ice Cream#Pecans#Texas Sheet Cake#Chocolate Icing#Flavors#Brand Manager#Www Bluebell Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesIdaho State Journal

A chocolate cake that's as easy as 1-2-3

There are some days I just need chocolate, and my three-ingredient chocolate cake is not only loaded with rich chocolate flavor, but it's also super easy to make. Just three simple ingredients — chocolate chips, butter and eggs — and you have a delicious and moist treat that will satisfy even the most devoted chocolate fanatic. If you like dark chocolate, use semi-sweet chips; if you prefer something lighter, go for the milk chocolate. A simple dusting of powdered sugar is the perfect topping — no frosting needed. This dish can be stored in the fridge for days, giving you even more opportunities to enjoy it.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Manuka Honey Chocolate Cake

One way to improve a dessert is to add more chocolate or some honey in it – and that is the key to successful baking! This torta di cioccolato e Miele di Manuka or Manuka honey chocolate cake is so easy to make and really delicious! The special almond flavor makes this dessert an amazing chocolate experience that everybody will love. Try it:
RecipesPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Big Joe shares Pam’s Extra Moist Chocolate Cake

This Mother's Day take the time to make something delicious that mom will enjoy. She deserves a rare treat of indulgence . This extra moist chocolate cake is the way to go for dear ole mom. She will enjoy every bite because it was made by you and it has an outstanding flavor. Some of you may be apprehensive, I know, I’m really not a dessert guy, I know it’s hard to believe. You can get up off the ground now and stop laughing, I’m serious.
RestaurantsMidland Reporter-Telegram

The best flavor of Blue Bell ice cream has returned to shelves

Blue Bell may have just announced a brand new flavor, but we almost missed some even bigger news. Southern Blackberry Cobbler is about to make its triumphant return to the freezer aisle. SUMMER SCOOP: Blue Bell's newest flavor for summer is extremely Texan. I've said before that I'm more of...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

White Chocolate and Hazelnut Cake

This showstopper chocolate cake is sure to impress any of your guests. Layers of hazelnut sponge are sandwiched with white chocolate buttercream, topped with caramelised hazelnuts and a white chocolate drip. Plus cooling and chilling.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Triple Chocolate Bundt Cakes

Just in time for Mother's Day celebrations, Long John Silver's is serving up a sweet new Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake. Long John Silver's is an American restaurant chain that's best known for its seafood. But while fish may be the main attraction, now you can cap off your meal with a sweet new treat thanks to the release of the brand's new Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake. Just as the name suggests, the new Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake is a moist Bundt cake that features three layers of chocolate: chocolate fudge on the inside, chocolate frosting, and chocolate morsels on top.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Chip Loaf Cake with Espresso and Cointreau

This moist chocolate chip loaf cake with Cointreau and espresso glaze is so rich, unique and really delicious! The combination of chocolate, liqueur, and coffee is so smooth and just right – it offers a very special flavor that you will love! However, you can skip the glaze if you are not a coffee fan or you don’t like the taste of coffee in desserts. Here is the recipe:
Recipestastywoo.com

Chocolate Lover Dream Pound Cake

This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
Recipesmecooks.com

Chocolate cake with blueberries and banana

This chocolate cake makes a perfect birthday cake or a cake for other special occasions. Some people may be surprised by the combination of banana with blueberries and chocolate cream, but let me tell you that there is nothing to be afraid of. Both blueberries and bananas are fruits with a soft texture, which is why they blend in nicely with each other.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

2-Ingredient Moist Chocolate Cake Recipe

This delicious moist chocolate cake is the best chocolate baking dessert in its category! Simple and easy, you can prepare this treat anytime because you need only 2 ingredients to get a well moist, wonderfully prepared chocolate cake. Follow the cooking tips and surprise your family and friends with this amazing chocolate cake. Try the recipe:
Recipeshalfbakedharvest.com

Warm Chocolate Fudge Skillet Cake.

This Warm Chocolate Fudge Skillet Cake is my go-to easy cake that rivals all others. A super simple flourless chocolate cake made with eggs, cocoa powder, vanilla, a splash of bourbon, and sweet chocolate chunks. All baked together until puffed on top and warm and gooey in the center. The cake gets baked inside flaky puff pastry for a delicious and unique twist. This rich cake is warm, fudgy, and almost molten-like, while the outside is flaky and delicious. And even better when served with ice cream on top. It’s the perfect Mother’s Day cake…or maybe just your Friday night dessert!
Recipesrecipesgram.com

3-Layer Dream Chocolate Cake with Nutella Frosting

So chocolatey and so yummy! I mean, come on, it’s Nutella, right? This 3-layer dream chocolate cake with Nutella buttercream frosting is an ideal weekend treat or special occasion dessert. It will take you just 30 minutes to prepare it, plus around 30 minutes to cook. Try this wonderful recipe and surprise your family and friends:
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

Strawberries and Rosé Sheet Cake

Yes, this cake does have all of Mom's favorite things to celebrate Mother's Day—and it couldn't be easier to make! The cake batter comes together in one bowl with just a whisk. The recipe's surprising ingredient is rosé wine, giving the cake moisture and balancing its sweetness with a hint of acidity. Baked in a large sheet pan, this cake finishes quickly in the oven and can feed a crowd. It's perfect for a Mother's Day celebration, but would also be lovely for a baby shower, bridal shower, or graduation party. If you're preparing for a smaller crew, it's simple to cut the recipe in half—just bake it in a 9-inch by 12-inch sheet pan. With the same bowl and whisk, make the sweet strawberry-rosé wine glaze to drizzle over top. Top with fresh strawberries and cheers to you and your crew with even more rosé wine! (What else would we recommend?!)
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Gluten-Free Chocolate Mug Cake with Almond Flour

A mug cake is one of life’s great pleasures, particularly a chocolate one – and if it is gluten-free, then all the better. Mug cakes take less than 5 minutes to prepare and less than 2 minutes to “bake,” meaning that when the cake craving hits, you can expect to satisfy it in 7 minutes or less (you’re welcome). Moreover, mug cakes generally call for ingredients that you already have in your pantry (ie: no one makes a special trip to the grocery store when mug cake making).
Recipeslemonandsophia.com

Vegan Flourless Chocolate Cake

Dense and decadent, this vegan flourless chocolate cake is ideal for a special celebration. Show someone you love them by making this for Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, or their birthday. It tastes so good you’d never guess it’s healthy!. Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. I may earn a...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Fantastic Chocolate Craving Cake

This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking...
Food & Drinksgatheredatmytable.com

Mexican Hot Chocolate Snack Cake

Happy Cinco de Mayo! I’m popping in to share this super easy, ultra-chocolatey Mexican hot chocolate snacking cake with you to help you celebrate the occasion. The first memory I have of Mexican hot chocolate was on the freezing streets of Chicago right after graduating from college. It was our first winter together as a married couple and Martin and I decided to escape the tropical Florida climate and spend New Year’s in the Windy City. We layered on coats, hats, and gloves and spent the days traipsing through the city. One evening, we went to dinner at Rick Bayless’ new (at the time) restaurant, Xoco. It was a fast-casual spot, serving piping hot caldos, warm tortas, and of course, thick, creamy spiced hot chocolate. We sipped our steaming chocolate drinks on the train back to the hotel, feeling very cosmopolitan, and I remember thinking that maybe winter wasn’t all that scary.
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Double Chocolate Sandwich Cake

This double chocolate sandwich cake recipe is my modification of Jamie’s chocolate chai sandwich cake because it was not enough chocolate in him one according to my taste – and I really love chocolate. Rich, creamy, chocolatey…plus simple and delicious! Cooks in around 50 minutes plus cooling time. Try it! Here is the recipe:
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Favorite Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake Recipe

Absolute favorite, this chocolate fudge layer cake is so chocolatey, rich, creamy and amazingly delicious! So, if you are a total chocolate lover just like me – then this is it! You got to try it! It contains simple ingredients and easy preparation. For that reason, you can make it anytime! Following, am offering you the recipe:
Recipessavewithjamies.com

Perfect Chocolate Éclair Crepe Cake

A delicious combination of éclair and pancakes – absolutely flawless! Chocolate éclair crepe cake is one of the best chocolate desserts that I ever tried. If you are a fan of sweet chocolaty treats, just like me, then this cake is a holiday for your belly. Easy and quick to prepare – it will take you around 35 minutes to make it – and it would be a real surprise for your family or friends. Try it: