Modesto Montoya: Chile and Colombia have a Ministry of Science and Technology

Latest 2020 version of Global Retail Fuel Market study of 209+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand in depth analysis. "Retail Fuel Market by Type (, Natural Gas, High Speed Diesel, High Sulphur Furnace Oil, Jet Fuel & Others), by Application (Power, Captive Power, Industrial, Fertilizer, Aviation & Others) and Region - Forecast and Status to 2026″. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research assessment of the Market contains a historical trend, current growth factors with opinions view & industry certified market details. The research study provides estimates for Global Retail Fuel Forecast till 2026*. Some of the key players profiled are Danaher Corporation, Dover Corporation, Censtar Science & Technology, Zhejiang Lanfeng Machine, Wayne Fueling Systems LLC, Tominaga Mfg, Jiangyin Furen High-Tech, Tatsuno Corp., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Piusi S.p.A., Neotec, Korea EnE, Bennett Pump Co., Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology, Neotec, Zhejiang Datian Machine & Dem. G. Spyrides etc.