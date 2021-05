The BLS Jobs report for April was expected to be very strong, with payroll jobs rising by nearly a million. The reality fell far short of that. Payroll jobs rose by 266,000 in April, and the growth in March was revised downward by nearly 150,000. Employment is leisure and hospitality rose quite substantially - by 331,000, as restaurant customers felt more comfortable going out. But, outside of leisure/hospitality, payroll jobs fell by 65,000.