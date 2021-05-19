newsbreak-logo
Bachelor (Jay Som and Palehound) Announce Doomin’ Sun Fest

By Madison Bloo m
Pitchfork
 2 hours ago
Bachelor—the musical project from Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner—have announced Doomin’ Sun Fest, a one-day livestream festival and telethon to benefit Seeding Sovereignty. The lineup includes Tegan & Sara, Tune-Yards, Vagabon, Soccery Mommy, Lucy Dacus, Courtney Barnett, Benjamin Gibbard, Adrianne Lenker, Jeff Tweedy, Faye Webster, Japanese Breakfast, Julien Baker, and more. Find the event poster below.

