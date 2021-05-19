newsbreak-logo
Hockey

New Jersey Devils hire former US Women’s National Team captain Meghan Duggan

By ABC News
101espn.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — The New Jersey Devils have hired former US women’s national hockey team captain Megan Duggan as Manager, Player Development. “We are incredibly excited to announce that Meghan has joined our Player Development Department,” said general manager Tom Fitzgerald in the release announcing the deal. “As our group has evolved over the past few years to include as much about off-ice as on-ice for development, we believe Meghan will be perfect for this position. Her successful track record as a teammate, leader, captain and driver of initiatives will be resources to all players in our organization. We look forward to her utilizing her perspective of the game, attention to detail and creative thinking to help our players reach their potential.”

