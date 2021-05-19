Jackson baseball looks to turn it on in postseason

For the first time in many of the younger Hawks’ careers, they are playing meaningful games down the stretch in hopes of making some noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Atlanta hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017, and Hawks’ players are aware. “You want to do that heading into the postseason, so for us, for a lot of the guys that have been here, we haven’t been in this type of situation where games are important late down the stretch,” Trae Young said after last night’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers.