Jackson baseball looks to turn it on in postseason

thesuburbanite.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON TWP. – Mid-May is a time of year when high school baseball teams aim to be peaking and playing their best baseball as the postseason gets underway. It is not, then, a time when a squad would prefer to be away from the diamond for two weeks as it waits for clearance to exit quarantine due to COVID-19-related issues and get back to action. The Jackson Polar Bears didn’t pick their current fate, but they’re dealing with it nonetheless and as the end of their quarantine period nears, they are eager to play ball.

'Believing and trusting' has Jackson baseball finding its stride at the right time

JACKSON TWP. – Bill Gamble could only chuckle at the suggestion. After Jackson picked up its 13th win of the season on Friday against Massillon, the Polar Bears' head baseball coach was asked about meeting expectations. Specifically, he was asked about the battle between perception and reality and where his team found itself as it closes in on the postseason.
Ohio SportsCanton Repository

Mikey Olivieri's shutout carries Jackson baseball past Massillon

JACKSON TWP. – Mikey Olivieri could only let out a yell. For the Jackson junior right-hander, it was the perfect exclamation point on the afternoon. "It felt good," Olivieri said after he wrapped up his five-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over visiting Massillon on Friday. "They were hitting the ball, but we were just making plays. It just felt good to know I was getting outs and I was doing my job. Just going through knowing you have a shutout going, it's huge. It's fun."