Jackson baseball looks to turn it on in postseason
JACKSON TWP. – Mid-May is a time of year when high school baseball teams aim to be peaking and playing their best baseball as the postseason gets underway. It is not, then, a time when a squad would prefer to be away from the diamond for two weeks as it waits for clearance to exit quarantine due to COVID-19-related issues and get back to action. The Jackson Polar Bears didn’t pick their current fate, but they’re dealing with it nonetheless and as the end of their quarantine period nears, they are eager to play ball.www.thesuburbanite.com