Michigan’s Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction of an Adrian man who is serving at least four years and nine months for stabbing another man in 2018. A Lenawee County Circuit Court jury found Andrew Erin Cecil guilty of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder in December 2019. Circuit Judge Michael R. Olsaver sentenced Cecil in February 2020 to serve four years and nine months to 10 years in prison.