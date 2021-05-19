Samuel Max Wahlfeldt passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021, after a courageous 8-year recovery fight following a stroke. He lived a life of 90 years that was filled with family, friends, laughter, story-telling, music, socializing, curiosity, and joy. He remained a sweet, funny and kind soul to the very end, capping off a lifetime of community involvement, serving as a mentor, and sharing his love of history both personally and professionally. He loved, and he was loved by many. His daughter, Virginia “Ginny” Niles, was at Sam’s side at the Someren Glen Senior Living Community in Centennial when he joined the Lord, where he was reunited with his first wife, Lila (Schoonover) Wahlfeldt (deceased 1987), and his second wife, Phyllis (Allsup) Wahlfeldt (deceased 2012).