newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Obituaries

Samuel Max Wahlfeldt

Posted by 
The Longmont Leader
The Longmont Leader
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Samuel Max Wahlfeldt passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021, after a courageous 8-year recovery fight following a stroke. He lived a life of 90 years that was filled with family, friends, laughter, story-telling, music, socializing, curiosity, and joy. He remained a sweet, funny and kind soul to the very end, capping off a lifetime of community involvement, serving as a mentor, and sharing his love of history both personally and professionally. He loved, and he was loved by many. His daughter, Virginia “Ginny” Niles, was at Sam’s side at the Someren Glen Senior Living Community in Centennial when he joined the Lord, where he was reunited with his first wife, Lila (Schoonover) Wahlfeldt (deceased 1987), and his second wife, Phyllis (Allsup) Wahlfeldt (deceased 2012).

www.longmontleader.com
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
233
Followers
2K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Colorado State
City
Parker, CO
City
Austin, CO
City
Loveland, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
City
Boulder, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gershwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Joy#Aurora Co#Tahlia#Windsor Co#Brittni#Danville High School#Illinois State University#The Amish Country#Wa#American Heritage#Chrysler#Dodge#Compassus Hospice#Trinity Lutheran Church#Scholarship Committee#Fort Collins High School#Poudre School District#Boltz Junior High School#Boulder Elks Lodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Colorado Lifestylethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Colorado Governmenteminetra.com

Some southern Colorado schools still requiring masks, while others drop mandate – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-05-17 13:35:01 – Colorado Springs, Colorado — Governor Jared Polis Unlock Maskman Dates Across Colorado On Friday, give individual school districts the flexibility to implement mask requirements. Here’s how some districts in southern Colorado are responding to changes as the school year ends. Academy district 20. Academy...
Colorado Governmentdenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado GovernmentPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback sucker fish, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado Trafficouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado GovernmentDaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Alan Delamere: CU South – Devil is in the details

I was happy to see the Mayor’s list of issues to be resolved prior to completing an annexation agreement with CU. However there is one issue that was not on the Mayors list – Technical feasibility of the current City plan for protecting Boulder citizens from flood danger. The flood of 2013 is still fresh in our minds so we need to protect all of Boulder from such a flood occurring again.
Colorado Crime & Safetythe-journal.com

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Colorado Crime & Safetysweetwaternow.com

Colorado Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Friday

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 409 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming Friday morning claiming the life of an Aurora, CO man. The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Colorado GovernmentPosted by
99.9 The Point

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are you drive through your neighborhood and if there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why. Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.
Virginia Sportsloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Colorado BusinessDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado GovernmentPosted by
WGN TV

Colorado bride desperate to find lost engagement ring made with grandmother’s ashes

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A new bride is hoping a Colorado community can help find her missing engagement ring that was made with her grandmother’s ashes. Lisa Visnosky got married on May 3 in Estes Park. She was getting ready at her venue, the Della Terra Mountain Chateau, when she set her ring down on the sink in her dressing room to finish the icing on her cake. She hasn’t seen the ring since.