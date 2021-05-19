Ford F-150 Lightning: all the news about the electric pickup truck
Here’s everything you need to know about Ford’s new electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning. The automaker claims that this will be the most powerful F-150 ever made. But when it goes into production next year, it will find itself in a suddenly very crowded market. Not only is Tesla’s polarizing Cybertruck expected to be out at the same time, but so is the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and various other electric trucks from startups like Canoo and Lordstown.www.theverge.com