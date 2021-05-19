newsbreak-logo
Restaurant news: Downtown Sarasota's Bijou Cafe sold to Sage owner

Herald Tribune
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 35 years, one of downtown Sarasota's longest-running dining establishments has been sold to a restaurant group that owns another popular downtown spot. The Bijou Café has been sold to the Realm Restaurant Group represented by Sharon Carole, which also owns and operates Sage, according to a statement. Bijou Café was founded in 1986 by chef Jean-Pierre "J.P." Knaggs and his wife Shay, who plan to retire with the transfer of ownership completed.

