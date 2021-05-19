newsbreak-logo
Kansas Education

Lawrence High teacher wins annual $10,000 Bobs Award for educational excellence

 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Micka, a Lawrence High School teacher, is the 2021 Bobs Award winner, the Lawrence Schools Foundation announced in a news release this week. The annual award, which includes a $10,000 prize, is given each year to a teacher who exemplifies extraordinary instruction skills, shows commitment and dedication to teaching, focuses on individual student achievement and “administers to the whole child, guiding each student to achieve his full potential,” among other considerations, according to the release. Micka was presented the award in front of LHS students and staff on Tuesday.

