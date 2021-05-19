Lawrence High teacher wins annual $10,000 Bobs Award for educational excellence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas says graduation for the class of 2021 will be held this coming Sunday. The school had to cancel graduation ceremonies on Sunday because of the threat of severe weather and lightning. Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Monday the ceremonies are now scheduled for this coming Sunday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. They will be held at the same time as graduation for the class of 2020, which was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Further details of the graduation ceremonies will be released later.