Welcome back to another edition of Indiana Fun Facts where I share with you fun, unique, or interesting tidbits I discover about the state we call home. Today's fact certainly falls into the unique category. Let's take a trip to the southeast part of the state to the town of Greensburg, roughly halfway between Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Ohio off Interstate 74, which has made a name for itself thanks to a tree growing out of the roof of its courthouse and has been since the 1870s.