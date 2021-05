If social distancing has kept you away from pedicures and massages this year, your tootsies might be feeling it by now. There’s only so much you can do at home to help improve some of your foot and leg pain. However, when you add in a sophisticated tool like the Physiotherapy Foot Massage & Muscle Simulator, you’ll find a way to treat your pain and discomfort at home. And now, you can do it for 25% less because the massager is on sale for $29.99.