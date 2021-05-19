newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

Governments must collaborate to achieve net-zero emissions targets -IEA's Birol

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Governments around the world must collaborate to achieve net-zero emissions targets by 2050, Fatih Birol, the executive director for the International Energy Agency, said on Wednesday, a day after the agency released a report that said investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects.

Governments such as the United States also must give an “unmistakable signal” to investors in order to grow clean energy in emerging economies, he said at the Columbia Global Energy Summit.

