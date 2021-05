CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Indians opened the 2021 season with the youngest roster in the big leagues. With youth comes inconsistency, but even Chris Antonetti, one of the men who put the roster together, probably didn’t anticipate the Indians being no-hit twice in the first the first 31 games of the season and still being a half-game out of first place in the AL Central at 18-14. How unpredictable have the Indians been? After being no-hit by 34-year-old lefty Wade Miley on Friday night, they beat the same Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, 9-2, on 11 hits, including three that went for extra bases.