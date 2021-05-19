5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Target, Take-Two, Salesforce

Stocks were tumbling Wednesday on concern about higher inflation while cryptocurrency prices plummeted.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Target | Increase 5.1%

Target (TGT) - Get Report rose after the retailer posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and said profit margins will likely widen over the rest of the year. Revenue totaled $24.2 billion, up 23% from a year earlier. Same-store sales rose 18%, with overall comparable sales, including digital channels, rising 22.9%.

2. Take-Two Interactive | Increase 5.1%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) - Get Report rose after the videogame publisher's latest earnings beat expectations on pandemic-driven demand in the quarter. Fourth-quarter revenue climbed 10% to $839.4 million.

3. Salesforce | Increase 2.2%

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report was higher after the sales-tracking software giant received an upgrade from Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who sees the company’s longer-term risk-reward potential as more favorable. Weiss kept his one-year price target at $270 and said the stock's recent pullback “creates a good entry point.”

4. Reata Pharmaceuticals | Increase 21%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) - Get Report leaped after the biopharma said government regulators had asked for a preliminary application meeting -- in lieu of a more general type of meeting -- to discuss the company's treatment for a neuromuscular disorder.

5. Trip.com Group | Increase 3.8%

Trip.com Group (TCOM) - Get Report was advancing after the Shanghai travel services company posted first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations. The company reported net income of $273 million, swinging from a loss in the year-earlier period. Revenue totaled $628 million.

Salesforce is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells CRM? Learn more now.