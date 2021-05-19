newsbreak-logo
Florida Government

Former Florida prosecutor floats potential run for Demings's House seat

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
 1 hour ago
© Getty Images

Former Florida prosecutor Aramis Ayala said on Wednesday that she is considering a run for Rep. Val Demings 's (D-Fla.) House seat after news broke on Monday the congresswoman is planning to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in 2022.

"I've had some very productive discussions with leaders in our community, around the state, and nationally about the best way to serve," Ayala said in a statement to The Hill.

"There will be a strong need for a progressive champion who can build on the work Congresswoman Demings has done in Congress and advocate for Florida's 10th District. I will be making an announcement soon - but one thing is clear: Floridians are yearning for bold ideas and a fresh start at every level of the ballot," she continued.

Demings, who represents the state's 10th Congressional District in Orange County, has floated potential bids for the governor's mansion and Senate. However, on Monday it was reported she was gearing up to take on Rubio.

Ayala, who previously served as chief prosecutor for Florida's Ninth Judicial District in Orange and Osceola counties, was also considering a Senate bid.

A source close to Ayala told The Hill that all options were on the table at this point.

Ayala praised Demings on Wednesday, calling her a "purposeful and impactful leader."

"I am excited to see her next steps as an unapologetic champion for women, and all women of color, who step up on behalf of their community," she said in the same statement.

Ayala served as state attorney from 2017-2021, declining to run for a second term. She is the state's first Black state attorney. She made headlines during her tenure when she announced she would not seek the death penalty in any case, prompting then-Gov. Rick Scott (R) to reassign cases away from her district.

