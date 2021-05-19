newsbreak-logo
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 7.1 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 7.5 feet this evening. It will then fall to 7.1 feet and begin rising again tomorrow evening. It will rise to 7.3 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Upstream from Sam Houston Jones State Park, water across low spots of Cypress Lake Drive. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat West Fork Of The Calcasieu River Sam Houston Jones State Park 5.0 7.1 Wed 8 am CDT 7.2 7.3 6.8

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALCASIEU PARISH At 234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Holmwood, or near Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Lake Charles and Iowa around 300 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
DOTD cautions against travel on state roadways in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.