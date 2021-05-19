Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 7.1 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 7.5 feet this evening. It will then fall to 7.1 feet and begin rising again tomorrow evening. It will rise to 7.3 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Upstream from Sam Houston Jones State Park, water across low spots of Cypress Lake Drive. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat West Fork Of The Calcasieu River Sam Houston Jones State Park 5.0 7.1 Wed 8 am CDT 7.2 7.3 6.8