Bee County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Webb STRONG WINDS POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON Strong winds will continue to develop and expand over much of South Texas through early this afternoon. These winds are occurring well behind a large complex of storms. Winds could range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph or higher at times, and continue through early this afternoon.

alerts.weather.gov
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, Rockport, Port Aransas, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas; Refugio THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Waldron Field and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Goliad by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Goliad The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Bee County in south central Texas Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas Western Refugio County in south central Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 245 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area from recent rainfall. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Refugio, Woodsboro, Quintana and Blanconia.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bee, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bee; Refugio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Bee County in south central Texas Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas Western Refugio County in south central Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 245 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area from recent rainfall. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Refugio, Woodsboro, Quintana and Blanconia.
San Patricio County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas Southern Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay and Bayside. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bee, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central San Patricio County in south central Texas West central Refugio County in south central Texas Southeastern Bee County in south central Texas * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1027 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Skidmore, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Papalote around 1055 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1115 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 600 and 618. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Carsweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aransas, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aransas; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Aransas County in south central Texas Southeastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Port Aransas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Aransas Pass around 1115 AM CDT. Port Aransas around 1120 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas Southern Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay and Bayside. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jim Wells The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 248 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area from recent rainfall. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include San Diego, Midway, Tecalote and Rancho De La Parita.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nueces County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alfred, or 9 miles north of Alice, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jim Wells THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL NUECES AND NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Aransas; Refugio A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1213 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, or 8 miles southwest of Seadrift, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Aransas and eastern Refugio Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 248 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area from recent rainfall. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include San Diego, Midway, Tecalote and Rancho De La Parita.
Goliad County, TXclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Goliad County, Texas

A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO... SOUTHWESTERN GOLIAD...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND BEE COUNTIES... At 951 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Beeville, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near... Skidmore around 1000 AM CDT. Papalote around 1015 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1025 AM CDT. Sinton around 1030 AM CDT. This includes the following highways... Interstate 37 between mile markers 20 and 26. US Highway 181 between mile markers 582 and 622. US Highway 59 between mile markers 686 and 704. US Highway 77 between mile markers 622 and 648. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Live Oak County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Live Oak; McMullen The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Live Oak County in south central Texas Northeastern McMullen County in south central Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 535 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Three Rivers, Choke Canyon, Tilden, Calliham, Crowther, Cross and Whitsett. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Live Oak The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Texas Atascosa River at Whitsett affecting Live Oak County. For the Atascosa River...including Whitsett...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for the Atascosa River At Whitsett. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 5.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tonight, cresting near 22.2 feet early Sunday afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, damaging crop land in season and flooding pastureland Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Atascosa River Whitsett 20.0 5.7 Sat 7 pm 22.0 11.4 11.1 6.0 3.2
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas West Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1014 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alice, Benavides, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Ben Bolt, San Jose, Alfred-South La Paloma and Agua Dulce. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Duval, La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; La Salle; McMullen; Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Duval County in south central Texas Southern La Salle County in south central Texas Southwestern McMullen County in south central Texas Northeastern Webb County in south central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Ewell Site. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Black Creek, Jaboncillo Creek, Nueces River, Live Oak Creek, Charamusca Creek, San Casimiro Creek, Sauz Creek, Chucareto Creek, Las Raices Creek, Quintania Creek, Olmos Creek, Los, Tecolate Creek, Piedra Creek and Caiman Creek.