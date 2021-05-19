Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Webb STRONG WINDS POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON Strong winds will continue to develop and expand over much of South Texas through early this afternoon. These winds are occurring well behind a large complex of storms. Winds could range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph or higher at times, and continue through early this afternoon.alerts.weather.gov